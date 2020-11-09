Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Nana Ama McBrown’s special speech and dance after her big win at RTP 2020

play videoNana Ama McBrown, host of United Showbiz

Ghanaian actress and screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown had a big win at the recently held 10th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Award 2020.



The RTP Award was held in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the plush Kempinski hotel.



McBrown won two awards: TV Entertainment Show Host of the Year and TV Presenter of the Year.



United Showbiz, a programme she hosts on UTV every Saturday, also emerged as the TV Entertainment Show Of The Year (2019-2020).







