Nana Agradaa must refund monies to her Victims - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has described Nana Agradaa’s public presentation of her conversion to Christianity as not genuine and has cautioned Ghanaians to be vigilant.



Hosting the May Day edition of Happy FM’s religious and social programme ‘Nsem Pii’, the ‘Tabitha Kum’ hitmaker stated that a truly repentant Agradaa would refund all monies back to the people she defrauded to prove that she has indeed repented.



Backing his reasoning with Bible quotes, he said, “Nana Agradaa has not repented as she claims. She must refund all money she took from people as Zacheaus did by giving back four times what he stole from people. “



He expressed his frustration as to how some educated Ghanaians could easily fall victim to Nana Agradaa’s fraudulent activities.



“The reason why some Ghanaians are not progressing is that they despise knowledge. We refuse to apply common sense to certain things. How can a university graduate give out money to a priestess in hopes that it will be doubled? A lot of people in the corporate environment have also fallen victim to her schemes.”



He however advised Ghanaians to be vigilant and not be carried away by the self-acclaimed Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng formerly known as Nana Agradaa.