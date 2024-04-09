Nana Addo complained about GH₵1 kenkey when he wasn’t president but things are worse under him – Wayoosi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: zionfelix.net

Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has complained about hardship in Ghana.



He told ZionFelix in an interview that the cost of living has risen.



Wayoosi blamed the current situation of hardship in Ghana on politicians.



He stated that what they say during campaigns is different from what they deliver after they have been given the mandate to rule the nation.



After Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo complained about the cost of Kenkey during the tenure of Ex-President Dramani John Mahama, Wayosi says things are worse now under his watch.



Meanwhile, a ball of Kenkey was GH₵1 at the time he complained.



Wayoosi claims one would have to get between GH₵100 and GH₵300 if they want to be satisfied after buying kenkey and fufu in Kumasi.



The actor also raised a concern about the price of fuel in Ghana now, even though Nana Addo promised to reduce its cost when he complained about it at the time John Mahama was Ghana’s president.



Watch the full interview below:



