Nana Acheampong's daughter, Sheila, unveils latest single 'Waiting'

Sheila Acheampong, the daughter of the esteemed highlife icon Nana Acheampong and the sibling of the accomplished artist Gyakie, has introduced her newest track titled "Waiting."



Nana Acheampong's legacy in the Ghanaian music scene endures through timeless hits like "Nanka ebeye den na y3 wo ya," "Meko odo Kyen," "May3 obi dea," "M'ani agyi na wo," and "Owuo ny3."



Sheila shares a strong familial connection with Gyakie, the reigning female artist in Ghana and Africa, with both being the daughters of the legendary Nana Acheampong. Gyakie is renowned for her chart-topping tracks such as "Forever," "Scars," "Something," and "Need Me."



Sheila, a singer-songwriter, infuses her healing music with a blend of smooth R&B vocals, soulful gospel harmonies, vibrant afrobeats, and captivating amapiano rhythms. Her latest single, "Waiting," carries the essence of her musical journey aimed at offering serenity, enlightenment, and solace to the world through her artistry.



Her formative years were enriched by the impactful messages and revolutionary melodies of icons like Nana Acheampong, Kwadwo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and Sarkodie. These influences, combined with the melodious voices of artists like Afia, her sister Gyakie, as well as international sensations like Adele, Tatiana, and Celine Dion, ignited Sheila's passion for music.



As a teenager, Sheila's talent as a songwriter began to blossom, nurtured by her family's profound connection to music. With a father as illustrious as Nana Acheampong and a sister as accomplished as Gyakie, her roots in the music world run deep.







Produced by Maxi Made, Sheila's latest single, "Waiting," is now accessible on various music platforms including Audiomack, Spotify, iTunes, Boomplay, and Apple Music.



Sheila has excitedly shared her plans to grace her fans and the entertainment realm with more captivating compositions in the days to come.



