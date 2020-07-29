Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Nana Aba calls out 'hypocrisy' of Ghanaian female celebrities over latest social media challenge

Nana Aba Anamoah is a popular broadcast journalist

Seasoned broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has fired her colleague female celebrities for exhibiting what she described as the highest form of hypocrisy in their latest photo challenge on social media.



In what appears to be a show of support to other women, there has been a social media challenge for female celebrities where they post black and white pictures of themselves on social media.



The challenge has been trending on social media both in Ghana and Nigeria.



Notable celebrities who have accepted the challenge are, Jackie Appiah, Ini Edo, Tonto Dike, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Eno Barony and a host of others.



Nana Aba Anamoah is of the view that these celebrities are doing it for the social media likes because, but in real life, they don’t support their colleague women. She lambasted them for the sheer display of hypocrisy in the latest social media support for women.



She tweeted: “You don’t support any woman but you’re busy posting black and white pictures. Keep doing it for the optics.”





