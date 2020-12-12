Nana Aba Anamoah showers praises on Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been spotted in a new video showering praise on talented rapper Sarkodie.



In the video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Nana Aba Anamoah was seen seated at the launch of the 2020 edition of the Rapperholic Concert.



When asked to say a few words, Nana Aba Anamoah reiterated what she has said on several l platforms.



She said Sarkodie is the best rapper in Africa and there was no argument about it.



The TV star went on to add that even though the world was hit by the dreaded COVID-19, Sarkodie is still trying his best to give back to the society with his annual Rapperholic concert.



It is general knowledge that Nana Aba Anamoah is Sarkodie’s Number 1 fan and has made this point known to all.



She was even appointed as the official PRO of the You Go Kill Me rapper.



Watch Nana Aba in the video below:





