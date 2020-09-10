Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Dr Bawumia’s benevolent act towards an old woman

Broadcast Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah is happy about the Veep's kindness to the old woman

Broadcast Journalist and acting manager of EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the kind acts of Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



In a post sighted by GhBase.com on her Instagram page, Nana Aba expressed her admiration towards Dr Bawumia.



According to Nana Aba, Dr Bawumia deserves applauds for his kind act and for having the courage to be seated close to the 82-year-,old leper.



She reiterated that it is a refreshing sight to behold especially the house he has moved the poor woman to.



She wrote; Refreshing to see that Dr Bawumia moved an 82-year-old leper from a death trap to a befitting house for a human being. I am not just happy about the house but the sight of him sitting this close to a leper. Lepers aren’t pariahs or any rediculous myths perpetuated about them.









