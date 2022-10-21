Nana Aba Anamoah ‘exposes’ Ghanaian traders

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has alleged that some traders are exploiting the country’s economic crisis to overprice their items.



Prices of goods and services have risen sharply following the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar contributing to the economic situation in the country.



The cedi sells at GH¢14 to the US dollar at the forex bureaus or the retail market.



On the back of that, Nana Aba Anamoah has spoken against profiteering at such a critical moment in the country.



Highlighting the fact that some traders are charging unjustifiably high prices for goods, Nana Aba in a Twitter post said “Some traders are taking advantage of the current system to charge exorbitant prices for goods.”



Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities have also complained bitterly about the hardships the country has been plagued with under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



These celebrities, who seem ‘fed up’ have lamented the depreciating cedis to the dollar, the constant fuel price hikes, and the overall hardships that everyone in the country is currently experiencing.



The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Prince David Osei, Lydia Forson, Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Kojo Cue, Sarkodie, and many others have cried out on social media.



Some traders are taking advantage of the current system to charge exorbitant prices for goods. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 20, 2022

