Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: Edem Mensah

Nana Aba Anamoah, Delay, others endorse Okyeame Kwame's Love Equation

Okyeame Kwame Okyeame Kwame

Some Ghanaian media personalities and actresses have endorsed Okyeame Kwame's brand of boxers dubbed the Love Equation.

According to them, it is what every lady needs in this Month of Love to show appreciation to her loved one.

The personalities include Nana Aba Anamoah, Frema Adu Nyame, Inna Patty, Delay, and Nikki Samonas.

In a public endorsement, they said the Love Equation boxers have the ideal qualities and class needed for all men.

Against this backdrop, they said it is eco-friendly, available in all sizes, and must be embraced by all.

They added that it is the best love present ladies can give their partners this month of love.

