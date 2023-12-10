‘Name d pikin Odogwu Jnr’ - Burna Boy helps couple conduct gender reveal at concert, crowd goes gaga

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: legit.ng

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has become part of a couple’s special moments after he helped with their gender reveal.



The self-styled African Giant was performing at his concert in Berlin when he decided to help the couple unveil and announce the gender of their child.



In the heartwarming video, Burna Boy collected an envelope from someone in the crowd while announcing that he was going to help the couple with their reveal.



Shortly after, Burna asked the crowd to count down from five as he tried to open the envelope and reveal the child’s gender.



It was later revealed that the couple were expecting a baby boy and the people in the crowd screamed with excitement. A big screen also showed the couple who were very pleased with the news.



The video of Burna Boy conducting a gender reveal at his concert was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While many people praised him, others claimed he would never have done the same for a Nigerian couple.



See the video below:



