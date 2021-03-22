Naf Kassi unveils art work for her first single of the year dubbed, 'Obra'

Music of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom

Award-winning songstress and western region's Best Female Artiste, Nafisatu Kassim, popularly known as Naf Kassi is set to release her new song for the year.



Naf Kassi who has been described by many as the new Ewurama Badu of our time, is in no doubt but one of the best rising vocalist from the western region



In 2020, although it was a doomed year for most entertainers, the likes of Naf Kassi were able to take advantage of the misfortune which the world encountered to make some few bucks for themselves.



The song which talks about the hardships of life and specifically zooming in on the sort of hurdles she has had. Though she does not say the hustle is over, she gives the feeling that there’s hope.



Speaking exclusively to Alltunezgh, Naf Kassi revealed she's poised of making her fans both home and abroad have the feeling of our long lost Highlife Genre.



The songstress reiterated using her life as a case study has been one of the most instrumental touch which she viewed many will confide in themselves as well as God and hope for better and bright future.



"Obra’ which is produced by award winning engineer, DDT is set to be Naf Kassi’s first single in the year 2021.