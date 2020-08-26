Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Nadia Buari turns model for her rarely seen 'photographer' daughter in an adorable video

Nadia Buari and daughter

Nadia Buari has shared a video of one of her daughters and social media users can not get enough of their cuteness.



The actress is a mother of four girls but she has always kept their identity away from the media but this time around, she is not keeping what may seem to be the talent of one of her daughters from the media.



Nadia shared a video of her daughter playing the role of a photographer and instructing her on how to pose so she can take pictures of her.



She captioned the video "My greatest masterpiece. My Children!".



The post has since gathered more than 45 likes and almost 2000 comments after 2hours.



As usual, Nadia's daughter's face did not show but the video is too adorable to ignore. See it from her post below.





