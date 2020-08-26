Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nadia Buari breaks the internet with video of her cute daughter

Nadia Buari with her daughter

Nadia Buari has been described as one of the most secretive celebrities the country has ever had; one of the few celebrities who are difficult to interview. Why? She will be very economical with her answers especially when the interview revolves around her family.



The renowned actress and one of her daughters are being showered with adjectives on Instagram after she shared a video clip which captured them having a good time.



In the footage, the fair baby girl with long hair was seen coaching her mother how to pose for a photograph. The narrative of refusing to show the face of her daughters did not change as the viewers could only see the left side of the baby's face due to how the camera was positioned.



Shared a few hours ago, the footage has garnered views and comments from followers of the actress including celebrities.



"You must post these pictures afterwards ooo. You can’t come and waste my daughter’s time," said actress Jackie Appiah, with Selassie Ibrahim saying: "My queens are too cute."



In 2015, reports had it that Nadia had given birth to twin. However, the sources including her father Alhaji Sidiku Buari declined to disclose where exactly she was at the time.



Three years later, the actress revealed she has four children, and has been married to the father of her kids whom she has been with for ten years.



Before the revelation, the public was only aware of the twin daughters she birthed in 2015.



"My dearest… Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship," her post on Father's Day read.



"Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world."



Check out the video and some reactions below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.