Entertainment of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



The joyous presenter announced her successful graduation in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Beaming with smiles, Naa thanked Jesus for what he has done in her life.



She wrote: “MA Public Relations. My heart is full. Thank you Jesus.”



Naa Ashorkor currently plies her trade with Asaase Radio in Accra.