Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

NPP can’t contain your stomach direction endorsement – Diamond tells Afia

Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian actress Diamond Appiah has warned the New Patriotic Party not to allow the ”fake” support of Afia Schwarzenegger move them towards the upcoming December elections.



This comes after Afia Schwarzenegger declared that she wants the incumbent President, Nana Akufo Addo to win the 2020 general elections in a video she posted on Instagram.



Diamond also prompted the former president John Mahama to be mindful of broke celebrities who will do anything for money.



She posted, “Somebody should help me tag President Mahama that I really feel sorry for him cos most of the so-called celebs that claim to support him are broke, hungry and not loyal n only do so bcos of the coins they will get from him. Look at how his so-called party faithful is praising His Excellency Nana Addo now but on behalf of my Beloved Father President Nana Akuffo Addo n all the NPP Sympathizers… We do not want ur Endorsement or Vote. In fact, we don’t want to have anything to do with a traitor like you. So keep ur opinion to yourself. NPP supporters’ n sympathizers are respectful n responsible people. NANA IS A WINNER ALREADY IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW #HUNGER IS REAL OO”.



“Even JDM @officialjdmahama himself is aware now that most of the Celebs following him are hungry n broke n have nothing to offer the party not even 10 votes cos is the same hungry goons that campaigned for him 4yrs ago n he lost woefully. These old cargos who’s naked pics are only a click away have no single influence on any Ghanaian or voter They only came to follow u for nokofio (coins) so Shine ur eyes cos these retired prosti****s have nothing to offer u. Social media followers don’t amount to votes. VOTERS ARE DISCERNING now n have fallen in love with the good work of President Akuffo Addo!! So stop wasting your time on those articles of no use with dead careers.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.