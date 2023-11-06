NPP Primaries: Shout out to delegates who voted for Akoto Afriyie and Addai-Nimoh - Nana Aba mocks

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie garnered 1,459 votes while Francis Addai-Nimoh got a paltry 781 votes in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



Their performance did not come as a surprise to some members of the public considering the strength of the two leading candidates, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah in reacting to the NPP primaries results commended delegates who voted for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh for their loyalty.



She added a sarcastic remark in the local language, “Ei anka hwee” which implies that if not for the votes of the few delegates who voted for the two candidates, they would have recorded zero votes in the NPP primaries.



“Shout out to the delegates who voted for Akoto and Nimo. Ei anka hweeee,” she wrote on her X page.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



Shout out to the delegates who voted for Akoto and Nimo.



Ei anka hweeee — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 4, 2023

