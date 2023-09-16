NDLEA gave me a liquid substance to drink - Old video of Mohbad weeping as he narrates ordeal pops up

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

After the mysterious death of Mohbad, several videos began to surface of the alleged treatment the singer suffered while alive.



In an old video, Mohbad was seen laying on a hospital bed as he recounts his ordeal at the hands of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.



According to Mohbad, he was made to drink a liquid substance in a plastic bottle as he was accused of doing drugs.



He said that he was snitched on by his colleague Zinoleesky.



Recall that the late singer and his colleague, Zinoleesky, were arrested by NDLEA officials in February 2022 after a raid of their Idado estate home in Lagos.



Narrating his experience and weeping, Mohbad said;



"They gave me something to drink. That I do drugs. That I should drink the water and the water is inside bottled plastic. I am the only one that drank the water. They didn't give any other person. The God that created me sees me. I cannot lie. I was trying to save Zino when they hit me with a gun. Zino snitched on me when we got there. Mohbad swore as he began to cry."



