Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

NDC too ‘broke’ to afford celebrity endorsement – Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Akwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest has attributed the low levels of celebrity endorsement in this campaign period for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lack of funds.

According to him, the financial standing of the party is so low and that is why they are not using celebrities for their 2020 campaign unlike they did in 2016.

The flagbearer of the party, former President Mahama recently explained that the NDC has refused to use celebrities for their 2020 campaign because, their involvement in political activity affects their careers negatively.

Reacting to this statement, Akwasi Ernest said, “NDC’s financial standing is low and that is why ex-President Mahama is running away from celebrity endorsements”.

Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer, who sat in for Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra, the music pundit said, “They do not have the spending capital to hire musicians to record music for them”.

Taking Ghanaians down memory lane, the music producer noted, “We were in this country and saw Shatta Wale performing for the NDC and Mahama at the stadium. We heard rumours of the huge sums involved. We had girls of Mahama and so on”.

He furthered that in 2016, ex-President Mahama had loads of support from celebrities during the campaign period. “So why is he making this statement now?”

“Why is he saying now that their careers will be destroyed when they’re used for endorsement?”



