NDC’s claim to make Ghana better is a big joke, NPP is complete disaster - Nana Aba Anamoah jabs

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over claims of making Ghana better if voted into power.



She described the NDC’s assertion of making Ghana a better place and fixing the problems bedeviling the citizens as a ‘joke’ because of how things panned out in the country under the John Mahama-led administration.



The outspoken media personality further emphasized that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a complete disaster taking into account their performance in government.



She made the remark when an individual with a Twitter account named Abbah Kojo Harrison asked if John Mahama was not fit to be president, then who could lead the nation.



Nana Aba Anamoah accused both NPP and NDC as political parties that have failed the nation in terms of the management of the economy as well as the state of affairs.



“You keep typing JM and NDC under my posts because you need your bosses to see that you’re working. What I’m telling you is that, NDC’s claim to make Ghana better is a big joke and they know it. The NPP on the other hand is a complete disaster and they know it,” she wrote on her Twitter page.



As the 2024 general elections approach, there have been talks about which political party will be able to triumph considering how Ghanaians are aggrieved with the dwindling fortunes of the economy.



