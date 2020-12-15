Music of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

MzVee’s songs aren’t making waves after exiting Lynx Entertainment – George Britton

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, George Mensah Britton has clarified that his comments about MzVee’s weak comeback were made frankly to make her work harder.



A few months ago, MzVee reacted in a furious manner concerning comments made by George Mensah Britton.



George Britton insists his comments were devoid of malice. He mentioned that that he only sort to speak the truth which might be bitter but worthy to help MzVee bring out her best.



“We’re not sycophants in this country, we have to say it as it is irrespective of how you feel about it. I have been in this industry for a long time and I know what goes on."



“I realized that since MzVee came, her efforts are not making much progress as compared to when she was with Lynx Entertainment,” George Britton said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



Talking to host Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast, George Britton said after MzVee’s comeback, she has released about five songs with videos but none is making waves across the country.



“But if I make this candid assessment and you come and attack me, then who stands to lose. Since MzVee made her comeback, she’s released about four or five songs with videos but I don’t think when I ask you to mention even one of the songs, you’d be able to do so."



He concluded “I didn’t say anything bad to dampen my sister’s spirit but what I see from afar and say is to help her work harder. But nowadays when you express your opinion on an issue then it seems you hate the person you spoke about.”

