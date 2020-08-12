Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

MzBel endorses iOna

Ghanaian singer, iOna

Veteran Musician, MzBel has joined the list of many showbiz industry players like Okay FM's Abieku Santana, Zion Felix, Hitz FM's Andy Dosty & Zylofon FM's Sammy Flex to endorse rising Ghanaian singer, iOna reine.



The 40-year-old musician born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah revealed in an interview on Accra based Happy FM that she listens to iOna's songs more than her songs.



She further stated that she has been monitoring iOna from afar and believes the young singer is talented.



iOna announced her presence on the music scene with her first single titled "Penetrate" produced by Kasoa based producer Big Brain.



She now has songs like "Krife" featuring Famous, "Leonora" featuring Krachi, "Party Dance", "soy la reine" and "Chop Block".



iOna also has two videos and a Ghana music awards USA nomination to her credit.



The singer cum midwife is currently working towards the release of her maiden E.P titled i.o.n.a





