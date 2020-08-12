Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

My success in music is not tied to winning BET or Grammy Awards - Okyeame Kwame

Veteran Hiplife Artiste, Okyeame Kwam born Kwame Nsiah-Apau has revealed that he’s not worried that after over two decades in the music industry he has never gotten a BET or Grammy Awards nomination.



“I’m not worried that I have never gotten a BET or Grammy Awards nomination throughout my entire music career. I’m an artiste and the reason I do produce songs is to inspire people to help in the development of the country but if we win awards that’s a bonus."



“I will be lying to you if I say my ambition has been to win a Grammy Award because that’s not where my focus is. My success depends on how my songs bring love, unity and national pride amongst Ghanaians”, he revealed.



Okyeame Kwame stressed “we don’t value what belongs to us but rather we depend so much on external stimuli in order to realise that we are making giant strides in the music industry”



“How about us also doing our Ghana Music Awards so well that those who are abroad would also yearn to win it. Why do we always value things that come from abroad and recognize that we are doing well only when we win international awards.



“That’s the same concept that’s why our Cedi can’t compete with the Dollar. It’s the same concept that’s why when an Ashanti marries a Fante we say it’s a long journey marriage but when a Ghanaian marries someone in Abroad we say that’s a good marriage.



“All is because we’ve tied our hopes, aspirations and success to external stimuli so let’s focus on what we have and be proud of it,” Okyeame Kwame said revealed to Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central.





