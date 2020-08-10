Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

My roots are strong so I don’t fear any wind - Yvonne Nelson to industry ‘haters’

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has said that she has deep roots and therefore does not fear any form of wind that comes her way.



The actress has been in the news after some scathing attacks on her person by some of her colleagues because she called on them to be supportive.



Yvonne Nelson’s colleagues in replying indicated that she does not support others so there was no need for her to be ranting on social media for her colleagues to support her.



But in a tweet telling them that Ms Nelson has a solid backing and that she will never fall regardless of the hate and divisiveness in the movie industry, the actress said: “When the roots are deep…..there is no reason to fear the wind”.



The actress has released two movies “Sin City” and “Fix Us” which she is currently promoting.





When the roots are deep.....there is no reason to fear the wind. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 9, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.