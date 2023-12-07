My record-breaking attempt is to push Ghana music globally - Asantewaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a prominent broadcast journalist and women empowerment advocate, is set to embark on a remarkable journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singathon by an individual, bringing the fever that initially hit Nigeria to the heart of Ghana.



Asantewaa revealed that she has received the green light from the global record company to attempt this feat, aiming to establish a new record ranging between 117 and 120 hours. The current record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours, achieved from March 3rd to 7th, 2012.



Speaking on GhPage TV, Asantewaa shared her motivation for the undertaking. According to her, the record-breaking attempt was a way to showcase Ghanaian music on the global stage.



She added that since the spotlight would be on her, she would be dedicated to singing solely Ghanaian songs during her attempt.



"There has been a conversion on Ghanaian music and how Nigerian music has penetrated the space and all that. If I do this, the world's attention will be on Ghana, and everyone will be forced to listen to what I’m singing. I can decide to sing songs by Beyonce. But because the spotlight would be on me, I believe singing strictly Ghanaian music would help push the music industry forward. So it’s not for my gain," she explained.



Asantewaa also revealed that there is a lack of official support from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts, despite efforts on her part. She, however, expressed hope that she would get the needed support as time went along.



“The Tourism Ministry has not gotten in touch; I even tried to reach out but I couldn’t get through to them. Maybe as we move on, they will tag along,” she said.



Aside from the ministry, Asantewaa also added that no Ghanaian musician has reached out since her attempt was announced. She attributed the silence to scepticism from many people and stated that such perspectives may change when she begins.



“No musician has reached out to me; maybe it is because many people still doubt me; some are waiting for me to begin the attempt before they throw their support. A few of them who know me have thrown their support behind me but no one has come forth to discuss a playlist or anything,” he said.



Asantewaa, however, acknowledged the support received from notable figures like Nana Ama McBrown and Andani Michael, expressing gratitude for their encouragement.



“Nana Ama McBrown has supported me. I love that woman; her support for women is amazing. She shared my attempt with her followers. Andani Michael is also supporting me and will be the director on the grounds,” she said.



As Asantewaa prepares for this musical challenge, Ghanaians eagerly await the outcome, hopeful that her efforts will not only secure a new world record but also amplify the presence of Ghanaian music on the international stage.



