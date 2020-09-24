Entertainment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

My puppy resembles Strongman - Medikal makes shocking statement

Medikal and Strongman

Medikal is looking for another trouble!



The AMG Beyond Kontrol rapper, Medikal may incur the wrath of Strongman if he doesn’t mind his utterances.



He made a shocking statement after he appeared on Okay FM’s ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ program hosted by Abeiku Santana.



The popular rapper went to the studio with his puppy and the comment he passed will surely be in a bad taste for Strongman, his compatriot who ‘murdered’ him during a lyrical beef some time ago.



During the program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Medikal stated that his puppy looks like Strongman.



He made this remark after Abeiku Santana asked him who the puppy nicknamed El Chappo resembles.



Without mincing words, Medikal mentioned Strongman’s name. Whether it was a joke or not, this wasn’t necessary.



He revealed that the puppy was a gift from his godfather, Criss Waddle.



Watch the video below





