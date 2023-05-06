My new song has become a morning devotion for my fans - Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, popularly known as Kofi Mole, has revealed that his new song 'Win' has become a morning devotion song for many of his fans.



According to the 'Don't Be Late' hitmaker on Amansan Krakye, playing his new song in the morning gives people the confidence to be successful in whatever endeavour they're involved in.



"My new song titled 'Win' has become a morning devotion song, and when you wake up in the morning and you play it, the song makes you eager to succeed in whatever work you are going to do,” he said.



He also justified that while listening to the song, one needs to have confidence that one will win, and they surely will.



He justified this by saying, "You have the confidence that you're going to win in anything you set your mind on doing and that you'll emerge victorious in whatever you're doing, so the feedback is powerful."



ADA/OGB