Entertainment of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

My music is for everybody irrespective of your political affiliation - Adina

Ghanaian songstress, Thembi Adina

Ghanaian songstress, Thembi Adina has stated that there is no way she will endorse a political party.



The talented songstress maintained in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that no amount of money will force her to rescind her decision.



“No amount of money will be enough to convince me to endorse a political party. I don’t detest politics but I like to keep my political life very private,” she said.



“As an artiste, I do music for everybody irrespective of your political affiliation. So I don’t think it would be the best to go on that level of openly endorsing a political party now or in the future,” Adina further stated.



Her comment comes after a section of Ghanaian musicians publicly declared their political affiliations prior to the 2020 general elections.

