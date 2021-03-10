Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

My music career ‘blew’ and I got money after beefing Stonebwoy – Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy seated with Doreen Avio

Contrary to reports that his issues with his former boss Stonebwoy affected him negatively, musician Kelvyn Boy says it rather catapulted his career.



In 2019, Stonebwoy parted ways with his former manager Blakk Cedi, and his two signees Kelvyn Boy and OV.



The boss of Burniton Music and his mentee Kelvyn Boy were reported to have had quarrels leading to their split.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio, the “Mia” hitmaker stated that his banter with Stonebwoy increased his popularity and created opportunities for him.



“When that thing happened, it was what blew me up, that's when I got money, that's when I saw money, that's when people wanted to see me... that’s what made me Kelvynboy, haven’t you realized?” he said.



He revealed to Doreen that everything that happened affected him positively contrary to many thinking that things haven’t gone too well for him.



“It affected me positively but maybe in their minds, because people will always get the wrong perception of people, keep that perception, I’m cool”, he added.



Kelyvyn Boy made these comments while responding to speculations that his album failed to gain maximum attention due to his issues with his former boss.



Asked about his current relationship with Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy stated that the status is not necessary at the moment and he believes if he loves his former boss, it should be in his heart.



“If I love Stonebwoy, it should still be in my heart; if he loves me, it should still be in my heart. I would rather it stays in my heart that’s why I cleaned the tattoo,. I don’t talk about it but it’s because you asked. These days, I’m very honest and real, that’s why I cleared it, I would prefer it’s in my heart because it doesn’t really matter now’’, he said.