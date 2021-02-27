Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

My love for Gyakie goes beyond music - Entertainment critic

Ghanaian female afro-pop artiste, Gyakie

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah has expressed his admiration of Ghanaian female afro-pop artiste, Gyakie.



According to him, his admiration for the creative artiste goes beyond music.



Speaking about the artiste on Rainbow Entertainment, Tsormanah said the afro-pop artiste is breaking boundaries and making Ghana proud.



He told host DJ Slash that he trust the lady is doing things well established female top artistes have not been able to achieve.



He said what the artiste is doing now has not been done by the top female artistes in Ghana.



Chris Tsormanah noted that Gyakie is a brilliant artiste and listening to her, he thinks, his feeling for her goes beyond the music.



"I really like the girl. I love her music and my love for her is beyond music”.



Jackeline Acheampong, commonly known as Gyakie, is an Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter from Ghana.



She has signed under Flip the Music.



Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, a famous highlife musician.