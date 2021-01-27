Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

My kids see me as a biblical being - Shatta Wale

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale, and christened Charles Nii Armah Jnr has thrown more light on his relationship with his children.



According to the musician, his kids have put him on a big platform and regard him in biblical proportions.



“My kids see me like Nebuchadnezzar, Joshua or someone in the Bible. The way they speak to me makes me want to fall in love more. I don’t stay with my kids but they love me”, the proud father stated.



Shatta Wale motioned that his kids neither disturb him or make demands from him and have brought him peace ever since they were born.



In an interview with Rev. Erskine on Y 107.9 FM’s Y LeaderBoard Series, the multi-talented musician said, “I have three (3) kids, one (1) in London and two (2) in Ghana. I relate with them very well though we do not stay together. My kids don’t give me any pressure and ask nothing of me”.



The dancehall king shared that his kids are a blessing to his life as he has always experienced greater things and the favour of God ever since their birth. "Their spirits are guiding me more and more”.



Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed the names of the three children he has fathered with different women.



According to him, two of his sons, Majesty and Papa Nii Jedidiah are both aged five. He also has a daughter named Winnie.



As a father, Shatta always strives to ensure that his children never lack.