My first betrayal came from my mom when she left me at 2 years old - Bimbo Ademoye

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Famous Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye has revealed her first experience of betrayal.



Speaking in an interview with media personality, Hauwa Magaji, Bimbo noted that her first betrayal was from her mother.



According to her, her mother walked out of her life when she was just two years old making it her first betrayal.



She added that although she has a relationship with her mother, there is no friendship as she only carries out her duties as a daughter.



She said this when asked while she only celebrates her father on her social media.



Bimbo replied saying;



"My mother is very much alive. She lives like fifteen to twenty minutes away from me. We just don't have a friendship. My mum left when I was two and so the betrayal, my first ever betrayal came from my mother. I tried to build a relationship with her...right now we have a relationship as I am doing my duties as a child, paying the rent and allowance and all, and that's about what we have. I am very okay with that. I am okay with the no friendship, no closeness zone that we are in for my mental health and for my own sanity."



Watch a video of her speaking below:



