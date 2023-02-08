Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My father didn’t deny me the opportunity to make music - Okyeame Kwame

The rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame, has informed the public how his father didn’t deny him the opportunity to follow his dream which is to become a music artist.



According to the rapper, if his father had not granted him the chance to pursue music, Ghanaians would not have heard of Okyeame Kwame.



In an interview with Onua FM, he shared his music journey and how he had to quit schooling to go and make music.



During the interview, he spoke about how his academic performance was nothing to write home about because no matter how hard he tried to study, his performance always remained the same. He added that he continued schooling because of his father whom he liked very much.



“I did the second world war and third world war which is now termed as resit several times and it became like a hobby because irrespective of the number of times I sit to study, I still lacked the knowledge. I was doing it for my father whom I adored but it got to a time when I started to pick up in education and that wasn’t easy for me,” he stressed.



Okyeame Kwame later revealed how his mother was about to admit him to the university and in the process of his registration, something prompted him to stop the registration and go do rap in Kumasi. His father who wanted him to become the artist he wanted to be didn’t question his decision to quit school, thus, gave him the go-ahead.



“My grandmother called his uncle who was a lecturer at a university. We were in a queue to get the registration done when I suddenly changed my mind to go and rap in Kumasi. My father was very understanding so I informed him about my decision to quit school and start making music. He then told me he will allow me to pursue my dreams if I promise to attend the university someday. This was in 1996 and in 1997, Akyeame became a hit in Ghana,” he explained.



He concluded that his father was very happy about how he was thriving in the music industry but he didn’t live long to see his other successful years.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB