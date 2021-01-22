Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: 3 News

My fans didn’t buy me a car – Erica of Big Brother Naija fame

Big Brother Naija 2020 contestant, Erica Nlewedim, known simply in showbiz as “Erica” has disputed claims that her fans bought her a car after she was disqualified from the Big Brother House.



Erica was a key competitor in the TV reality show but was disqualified a few weeks before the finals for breaching some rules in the house.



But her disqualification seemed to have catapulted her to stardom.



Reports were rife on social media that her fans raised money through Gofundme to support her after losing everything following her disqualification.



The fans were also reported to have bought her a car and also to be those sponsoring her trips.



But speaking to Miriam Osei Agyemang on 3FM’s Urban Blend while on her tour to Ghana, the Star Girl as her fans affectionately call her, said it is not true that her fans bought her a car.



She admits her dream of leaving the Big Brother House successful, famous and rich has been realized even though she did not make it to the finals.



The Nigerian actress also admitted that her fans, the Elites, as they are identified, have been very supportive throughout her journey but discounted reports that they bought her a car.



She seemed surprised when asked if her fans indeed bought her a car and dismissed the claims as being untrue.



“My fans didn’t buy me a car”, she said on 3FM 92.7Mhz.