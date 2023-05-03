You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 03Article 1760174

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

My ex-boyfriend was selfish - Nana Frema

Singer, Nana Frema play videoSinger, Nana Frema

Ghanaian singer and actress, Nana Frema has shared the traumatic experience she suffered at the mercy of her ex-boyfriend.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Frema alleged that her ex-boyfriend publicly made it appear that he loved her but it was a different case back home.

On her account, she wasn’t working and couldn’t provide a lot of her basic needs, Freman had no option but to stay in the relationship despite the maltreatment.

Although they were staying under the same roof, her ex-boyfriend could stop talking to her for months.

The songstress who claims to have been to hell and back shared her experience.


