My ex-boyfriend was selfish - Nana Frema

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian singer and actress, Nana Frema has shared the traumatic experience she suffered at the mercy of her ex-boyfriend.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Frema alleged that her ex-boyfriend publicly made it appear that he loved her but it was a different case back home.



On her account, she wasn’t working and couldn’t provide a lot of her basic needs, Freman had no option but to stay in the relationship despite the maltreatment.



Although they were staying under the same roof, her ex-boyfriend could stop talking to her for months.



The songstress who claims to have been to hell and back shared her experience.





