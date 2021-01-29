Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

My days in Wesley Girls were dreamy – Adina

Adina Thembi

Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina Thembi Ndamse known better in showbiz as Adina has described her secondary school days as dreamy.



The “Gey Hey” old girl stated that the school gave her the platform and support she needed to make her know she could achieve anything she wanted to in this world.



In an interview with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM), host of Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve Of Your Lyfe Show, she said, “While I was in school, I was always dreaming. I dreamt really big about how grand life could be”.



She went on to say that she has been able to apply the creativity she learnt back in school to her life and her everyday living. Noting that has helped her in achieving many of the things she has achieved now. “So it was fun for me because it was like there were so many opportunities to explore every time”.



Talking about some of the tough times she had in school, she admitted those have shaped her into the person she is today. “Like we had the proper school moments where because of scrubbing and things like that we think that life is hard. A few animosities here and there and you will think some senior hates you. All those normal processes happened all right, but for me, looking back at Wesley Girls High school, I do remember being a dreamer. I remember positivity a lot and I remember feeling like I can achieve anything”.



The songstress believes that all these opportunities and dreams have played a role to her becoming who she is today.