My dad would have slit my throat if he knew I was gay - Edward Enninful

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned fashion editor Edward Enninful has shared deeply personal revelations about his journey of self-discovery and the challenges he faced growing up as a gay individual.



In an interview with The Life of a CEO on YouTube, Enninful reflected on his early realization of his sexuality and the profound impact it had on his relationship with his father.



"I knew I was gay from when I was young, and if my dad would have known, he would have slit my throat," he revealed.



Edward bravely stated that his father's homophobic comments and threats permeated the household.



He further explained, "He would say things like, 'Oh my God, if I knew any gay person if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat.'"



Interestingly, amidst his father's strong stance against homosexuality, Edward found solace in the presence of his openly gay cousin, Michael, who was living with them at the time.



He also disclosed that his father's contradictory attitudes towards homosexuality created a complex and conflicting atmosphere within their family.



Edward candidly acknowledged the emotional turmoil he experienced, revealing that his cousin Michael was living with them at the time and was also gay.







ADA/OGB