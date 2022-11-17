My conscience is not for sale - Afia Schwarzenegger warns politicians

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has explained why she is quick to call out politicians and ministers of state who underperform in office.



Afia Schwar in a self-recovered video shared with her social media followers on November 16 declared that she would never sell her conscious by endorsing any bad nut in government.



The media personality who has endorsed the two major political parties in the country - National Democratic Congress in 2016 and New Patriotic Party - in the 2020 presidential elections has vowed to speak against his party or any minister should they fail to deliver their promises to Ghanaians.



Calling out the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the showbiz personality tagged the politician as a failure over the high cost of foodstuff.



"You people should know me by now. I Afia Schwarzenegger, my conscience is not for sale. You can give me the whole world but once you are stupid, you will continue to be stupid. You will forever remain a thief. Once you are underperforming, I will voice it out."



She added: "You can't force me to cover up for you because I can't lie. This is what sets me apart from the others, this is why Ghanaians love me."