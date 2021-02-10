Tabloid News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

My boyfriend committed suicide out of frustration leaving behind two children - Single mother reveals

A mother of two, Bridget has shared her dilemma and how her boyfriend committed suicide out of frustration.



According to her, they stayed together for 5 years before his death and gave birth to Rebecca (4) and Japhter (2). Speaking on how he died, Janet in a chat with SVTV Africa, indicated he used rat poison.



"He regretted it right after taking the poison, so he rushed to a neighbour for palm oil but the woman said she didn't have any. Japhtar was just 4 months old when he died. I was living with his Aunty because of the baby.



"He died on his way to his room. The only thing he told me was that he had no job so I told him to pray about it. That was all he told me,” Bridget said.



Currently, she lives in a kiosk at Kasoa with no bathroom. Moreover, the kiosk will be demolished soon.



"I've been warned about demolition because the kiosk is set up in a pathway. Currently, I sell charcoal. The children haven't been to school yet,” she added.



Bridget stated that her boyfriend's family hasn't bothered about the children since his funeral.



