My album is one of the most visibly done by a Ghanaian globally – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has stated that his ‘5th Dimension’ album is the most prominent ever done by a Ghanaian.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Stonebwoy said, “It is giving us a lot of responsibility to actually push because we’ve done a lot of things and we can only do more so this album, I don’t want to flex but it’s one of the most visible albums to be done by a Ghanaian globally,” Stonebwoy established.



The multiple award-winning artiste said the reception for his album is very impressive.



He added that the album has been charting in over 20 countries and counting.



“It’s very impressive like the milestone is huge concerning the reception is just amazing like we’re charting in more than 20 countries and over.



“This is just a global album and we’ve pushed to actually represent Ghana and truth be told this is one of the most prominent or visible albums ever done by a Ghanaian," he added.