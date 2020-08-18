Music of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

My ‘Sika’ song with Fameye a real life story – Pat Thomas

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Pat Thomas tagged as the Golden Voice of Africa has collaborated with young sensational singer, Fameye.



The “Sika Ye Mogya” hitmaker who recently penned down a contract with Goodies Music International/ Mont Records revealed the inspiration behind the beautiful masterpiece dubbed “Sika”.



In an interesting chat with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, Pat Thomas recounted how in his quest to find money engaged himself in all types of trades and jobs. From the selling of bread, ice water, graphic etc but to no avail.



“I was once a Trotro driver ” he added



Asked why he featured Fameye on the song Pat Thomas stated he loves the craft of the young singer and saw he was the perfect voice for the song after following his works for a while.



The song is out and can be streamed on all digital portals.



