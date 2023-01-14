Musicians should seek expert advice to create high-quality songs - Appietus advises

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Veteran sound engineer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has urged musicians who record their music to get expert advice to create high-quality compositions.



He claims that since most musicians are not proficient in mixing and mastering, they need the help of professionals like himself.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, he said “musicians who record, mix and master have problems with their sound when the final product comes out. I don’t want to mention names but the evidence is clear.



“It is not bad for a musician to record because they have studios in their homes but I just want them to do the right thing by employing competent people to polish up the final job.”



Contrary to popular belief, he said, he commented in order to guarantee that the proper steps are taken when it comes to music creation, not out of concern for his continued relevance in the music business.



“I have more than 20 years experience in music production and have recorded musicians in Ghana and beyond and still get jobs. When it comes to mixing, many musicians can do that. However, those who want to have quality works always seek experts’ input for the final product.



“Those who are keen on quality works approach me to mix and master their songs after recording. It is not a new thing that most musicians all over the world have home studios but they always add a professional touch,” he stated.



