Musicians, media personalities pay respect to the late Ga Manye

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: GhMusicHype

In a solemn display of unity and respect, a gathering of musicians from various genres and media personalities visited the Ga Traditional Council's residence to offer their condolences following the recent passing of the beloved Queen Mother of the Ga state, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



These musicians, renowned for their ability to touch the hearts of the community through their melodies, came together to pay their respects to the royal family and the entire community.



The Queen Mother had been a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration for the Ga community, known for her unwavering support for local arts and culture.



Her demise left a void in the hearts of many, and the musicians recognized the importance of expressing their sympathy and gratitude for her immense contributions.



Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed by the Ga Traditional elders and members of the royal family.



The elders of the royal family acknowledged the musicians' and media personalities' gestures and expressed their appreciation for their presence during this difficult time.



Notable figures such as Amandzeba, Nii Funny, Klala, Kofi Kinaata, Nii Bi, Adotey Tetor, Gasmilla, Tagoe Sisters, as well as media personalities like Andy Dosty, Robert (PR Charter House), Naa Kwarley (LaTv, Hotfm), Reagan (Citi Fm), Naa Dede (Obonu), Ganyobi and Nasti Blinks (Ghmusichype), were among those who showed up to pay their respects.



The musicians and media personalities also had some support, which they presented to the royal family as a symbol of their solidarity and support during this challenging period.



These contributions included alcoholic beverages and financial assistance to aid in the arrangements for the Queen Mother's final ceremonies.



The royal family, deeply moved by the musicians' heartfelt tribute, expressed their gratitude and praised the artists and the media personnel for their meaningful gesture.



The Ga Mantse and the President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and his traditional leaders have outlined measures that are to be observed before and during the burial of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The Funeral Planning Committee in a statement announced that the burial rites for the Ga Manye will commence from October 23, 2023, to October 29, 2023.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards