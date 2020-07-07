Music of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Musician Ras Amankwatia to release EP titled Unchained Lion

This EP album has six solid hit songs and it is a mixture of Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeat and HiLife music which featured two fast uprising Ghanaian artists, Wan Row and Crouked Route on it.



This EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Ogeebeatz and No Joke Studios in Ghana Accra. The EP song titles are Life, Great Man feat. Crouked Route, Better Days, Sons Of Lucifer feat. Wan Row, Abuburo Kosoa and Odo Nti.



These songs are inspirational, educative and entertaining.



The Unchained Lion EP is set to be released on the 11th July 2020 on all music digital platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Boomplay, Spotify, Audiomack and many more worldwide.



Also, an official video of the 4th track on this EP titled Sons Of Lucifer will be released on the same date 11th July 2020.



The official video will be released on YouTube and all Television channels in the country.

