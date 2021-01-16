Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Musician Eugy explains why Ghanaian artistes limit collaborations to Nigerian artistes

British-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Eugene Entsir

British-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Eugene Entsir, known in the music circles as Eugy has disclosed that while Ghanaian artistes may desire to work more on songs with other African artistes other than Nigerian artistes, the language barrier becomes a problem.



In an interview with Rev.Erskine on the Myd-Morning Radio Show on YFM, he said: “Their [Other African artistes’] songs come here but the language barrier is a problem. We have been working. I mean I have done a song with Harmonize from Tanzania, East Africa. He was speaking his language on it but people were just liking the song. But I think the reason why there may not be enough collaborations is because of the language barrier”.



He was however confident that more collaborations with other African artistes will be possible in the future. “It is going to happen because they do listen to us and they like the vibes and the sounds of it”, he said.



Meanwhile, Eugy has revealed that he has some upcoming projects with musicians such as Medikal, King Promise, Wizkid, Darko Vibes, among others.



Eugy released his first song for the year, ‘Plenty Pepper’ earlier today featuring popular dance crew, Chop Daily. Plenty Pepper was produced by Team Salut and Sidechain Manny, and is out now on all streaming platforms.