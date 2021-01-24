Music of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Musician Ennwai set to release new EP on January 29

A new EP, titled ‘My Time’, by musician Ennwai, is set to be released on January 29, 2021, showcasing an impressive solo project that describes the singer’s own moments with an inspiration to shine to the world.



This four-track tape comes on the back of the release of his album entitled, Rebirth, in 2020, which gained some massive attention.



The songs on the EP will be 2021, Always Busy, Nonsense, and Nana Ama, produced by Short, Flame Agust, and Itz CJ, a release said.



Speaking about the inspirations behind the songs, he, for instance, had this to say about the song, 2021: “Last year was not a good one, if you listen to the lyrics of the song, I touched on how workers were laid off, businesses were closed, death and all that because of Corona Virus, it made the year a difficult one and I don’t want this year to be the same so I am speaking into it already.”



The song also addresses the number of deaths of influential persons, as well as some prominent events that happened in some parts of the world, including the widely publicized #EndSARSNow from Nigeria, seeking that none of them repeat themselves this year.



‘Nonsense,’ is advise to the youth to not settle for just anything. “The youth are truly obsessed with the money and use it as a means of communication si much that they do not accept discussions apart from the ones which relate to money because it has become the order of the day.”



The final song, Nana Ama, is about women and how they should be respected and treated. In the song, Ennwai talks about the love of his life, how she makes him feel and how he is ready to do anything to keep her.



Ennwai’s style and his extraordinary vocals mixed with afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae have gained him a large audience as his music is consumed by all and this trait is evident in his EP.