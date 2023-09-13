Music production is a God-given talent and not just learned - Siribeatz

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Ghanaian music producer Siribeatz, also known as Nana Siriboe, believes that successful music production is a natural gift possessed by all talented producers and not just learned by anybody.



He shared this view during an interview on Y107.9FM's YLounge with hostess Naa Dzama where he indicated that music producers have an inner desire to create music.



He thinks this innate passion gives them an advantage over those who learn music production through study and practice.



“You just go into the studio, you open your digital audio workspace and then you just start creating; it has to be an inner feeling that leads you to create,” he stated.



However, he also mentioned that those who learn can still succeed if they nurture their talent.



Siribeatz emphasized that being born with the gift of music production is crucial.



“Someone who is learning continuously can by-pass someone who has music in them if they don’t take it seriously; it’s about nurturing the talent,” he said.



He also stressed the importance of listening to music and staying consistent with one’s work as requirements to become a successful music producer.



“Having the God-given talent is very important; listening to a lot of music and being intentional with your music that you make; consistency is also very important; stay consistent and you will come through,” he added.





