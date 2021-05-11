Music from start was all about the money to me – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian gospel minister, Joe Mettle, has confessed that his decision to do music was initially only for the income until he had an encounter with God.



He told host, Comfort Ocran on the Springboard Hangout Show which airs on eTV Ghana that growing up, music was a passion for him and he loved the way instruments were paid, hence his decision to learn how to play the guitar.



Joe Mettle shared that at first, he was only enjoying it because he had a passion for it but over time, he realized that he could actually go beyond enjoying it to making money from it as a plus and that was how his career as a musician began.



“In the beginning, it was just to make ends meet but I found something; in addition to all the education, I was trying to pursue so I was going to go in for it until I had an encounter with God where it was like there was more to what He had given me than what I was using it for”, he said.



He narrated that rather than pursuing the resources which was the money, he decided to heed the call and pursue God and by so doing, the resources followed. The singer clarified, however, that this does not mean that whatever heights he has attained now is totally spiritual, but because he also pursued knowledge by working hard, making sacrifices and through service.