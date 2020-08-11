Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Awurabena Addison ,contributor

'Music found me' – Yvonne Chaka Chaka

South African legendary musician , Yvonne Chaka Chaka

South African legendary musician, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has revealed that Music found as she never wanted to be a musician when she was growing up.



Yvonne Chaka Chaka born Yvonne Machaka is one of the most sought after musicians in the history of African Music .



She has undoubtedly proven herself overtime as a prodigy in music and is clearly in a league of her own.



In an up close with Miriam Osei–Agyemang, host of 3FM Urban Blend, the first African to make an appearance on television in South Africa disclosed that she had never wanted to be a musician when she was growing up .



The musician who had been in the music space for over thirty years hinted that, her mother wanted her to be a lawyer but she wanted to be a chartered accountant but she ended up as a mucision at the end of the day.



When asked if her family had a musical background, she confessed that“ My Dad was a musician who sang with his friends, he was never a professional musician."



She added that she landed herself in the music business when she went looking for a scholarship in an organization and a producer of a record label took an instant interest in her asked if she could sing and gave her the tape to her debut song “ I am in love with the DJ “ .



Yvonne Chaka Chaka has many songs to her name and her songs “I am burning up,” “Thank you Mr DJ", “I cry for freedom, “Motherland entrenched her stardom and has been relished by many great people in the world.



Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she loves Ghana and singers Eshun and Becca are some of her favorite artistes from Ghana.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.