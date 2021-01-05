Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

#MuseBOTY20: Adina is the only female artist with a Top 10 Most Played song

Musician Adina Thembi

Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi stands tall as the only female artist to get a spot in the Top 10 Most Played songs list in the year 2020.



The Stonebwoy-assisted ‘Take Care of You’ gained 1988 spins, leading her to the number six position on Muse Bangers of the Year – the multi-platform music project instituted to shine more light on the songs which dominated the Ghanaian radio landscape in the year 2020.



It also looked to reiterate the power and relevance of radio platforms in shaping the taste of consumers and amplifying the works of music talents.



#MuseBOTY20: Number 20 to 1 on Top 100 Most Played Ghanaian songs in 2020 https://museafrica.com/2020/12/30/museboty20-number-20-to-1-on-top-100-most-played-ghanaian-songs-in-2020/



Only songs from KiDi, Stonebwoy, and Darkovibes beat her to the number 1 spot.



She is also the highest played female singer with 2382 spins with just two songs. That feat earns her a spot in the top played artists at number 6.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.