Mr Eazi reveals he was robbed in Accra

Mr Eazi has revealed that he has been robbed in Accra during his recent visit.



The Nigerian singer took to Twitter to announce that his laptop and phones were stolen, and promised to reward whoever assists him to find them.



He, however, did not indicate how, where and when he was robbed.



Mr Eazi also called on Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Medikal to use their influence to assist him in getting his gadgets back.





Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £ — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

If u open my laptop you go see this artwork for the place wey u for enter password. #FindMrEaziLaptop pic.twitter.com/gkvf9Zvcn8 — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Emperor dem steal my laptop & phones o u for show your power to ur boy eazi https://t.co/tzrJRXH1Xc — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Cos like if you sell the laptop then phone u go get like some small money wey if u bring am come my der u go get triple sef! Boys for look sharp den investigate give me @AmgMedikal what u dey feel — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

