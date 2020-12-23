You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 23Article 1139690

Source: Kuulpeeps

Mr Eazi reveals he was robbed in Accra

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi Nigerian musician Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi has revealed that he has been robbed in Accra during his recent visit.

The Nigerian singer took to Twitter to announce that his laptop and phones were stolen, and promised to reward whoever assists him to find them.

He, however, did not indicate how, where and when he was robbed.

Mr Eazi also called on Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Medikal to use their influence to assist him in getting his gadgets back.









